Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A group of people who were stranded on National Highway 30 near Phandiguda area of Sukma district due to floods were rescued by the local administration on Tuesday.

The flood-hit victims were taken to safer places with the help of tube boats, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: IMD Warns of Another Spell of Heavy Rains, Cloudy Sky in National Capital for Wednesday.

The roads in the flood-affected area were completely submerged in water. Even the heavy vehicles such as trucks parked at the roadside were seen partially under the water. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)