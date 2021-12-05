Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): While announcing that AIIMS Bilaspur will be ready by June 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Sunday that people should bring to the fore leaders and parties that provide leadership and only then will the nation stay secure.

Nadda was at AIIMS Bilaspur to felicitate the COVID-19 warriors for their contribution in the vaccination programme.

"AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the people within the next six months. But it is very important to understand why it took so long for it to get constructed and inaugurated? Why it was not thought of? AIIMS Delhi was made in 1960 and PGI Chandigarh at around the same time. People kept knocking the doors of these institutes for years but why did no one think that such institutions should be in Himachal Pradesh too? What was stopping them? People should understand this and bring to the fore leaders and parties that provide leadership and only then will the nation stay secure. Had there been no Modiji or Atalji, there would not have been any AIIMS institutions outside Delhi," said Nadda.

He said, "People often ask how someone becoming a leader will affect them. Well, it does. On one side, ministers take holidays and at the other side, the public gets an AIIMS. That's the difference. The foundation for this AIIMS was laid in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had there been no pandemic, he would have had inaugurated it by now. But the Centre thought about this project and made sure that the work did not stop and it is dedicated to people on time. I was an MLA from this state for 15 years. Did anyone from Centre come here? But today, the Union Health Minister has come here. That's the difference!"

JP Nadda congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for achieving the target of giving COVID-19 vaccination to 100 per cent of its eligible population and remarked that the state has become a frontrunner in fields such as education, health, social services sector etc under his leadership.

Highlighting the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and providing vaccination to the citizens, he said, "Even the most advanced nations like the USA and Europe could not tackle this pandemic despite their superior health infrastructure as they could not decide which lockdowns should be implemented or whether they should save the economies or people's lives. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing the 'Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Hai', took the bold decision of implementing a lockdown and saving the lives of people. Later, when the country was capable of fighting the pandemic, both 'Jaan' and 'Jahan' were able to co-exist. Within 9 months since the formation of the COVID task force by him, the country got its two vaccines as well. Today, as many as 127 crore vaccine doses have been administered and vaccines are being supplied to 50 countries around the world. These are the changing circumstances due to a change in leadership."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Small State, Himachal leading from the front in the fight against COVID-19. State did not let the difficulties of terrain hamper its Covid treatment strategy and vaccination drive #HimachalFullyVaccinated," said a tweet from MyGov Himachal. (ANI)

