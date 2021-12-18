Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off his party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound Uttarakhand with a roadshow in Haridwar with the pilgrimage town people showering flowers on him from roofs of their houses.

Nadda began the roadshow from Pantdweep ground in Haridwar on a rath along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP's state president Madan Kaushik and state election in-charge and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

The roadshow concluded at Shivmurti Chawk after meandering its way through the city's bustling streets crowded with supporters waving at the BJP leaders and showering flowers at them.

The rath also passed through Bhimgoda and Har ki Pairi.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Union and state governments over the past five years while covering all 41 assembly constituencies of Garhwal and 29 of Kumaon, Nadda said at the roadshow.

"People's response to the roadshow is overwhelming. Look at the crowds. There are people as far as you can see. It is a clear indication that people have made up their minds for electing the BJP once again," said the party president, on board the rath.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented work has been done in the state in the infrastructure sector. The all-weather Chardham road is being built and Kedarnath has been reconstructed. I am confident the party will get the blessings of the people again," he said.

The yatra in-charge for the Garhwal region, Virendra Bisht, said the BJP will definitely achieve its target of winning more than 60 seats this time.

The BJP had stormed to power in 2017 in Uttarakhand, winning 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.

Asked why Haridwar was chosen to launch the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Bisht said it is because it is the starting point of all pilgrimages in Uttarakhand.

