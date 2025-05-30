Karakat (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition over the issue of social justice, saying that the people who cheated Bihar the most are now talking about "social justice" for the sake of power.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore on Friday in Karakat.

PM Modi said that during the opposition's tenure, poor and deprived sections of the society had to leave Bihar, and for decades, the Dalits and tribals of the state did not have toilets. He stated that their entry into banks was also not allowed.

"Those who cheated Bihar the most, during whose tenure the poor and deprived sections of Bihar had to leave Bihar, are today the same people telling the lie of social justice to gain power. For decades, the Dalits, backward classes and tribals of Bihar did not even have toilets. For decades, these brothers and sisters of ours did not even have a bank account. Their entry into banks was banned", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

The Prime Minister questioned RJD and Congress saying that during their tenure, crores of people didn't even have proper roofs over their heads.

"Here, crores of people did not even have a proper roof over their heads. This plight, pain, and suffering of the people of Bihar, was this the social justice of Congress and RJD? There can be no greater injustice than this", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister attacked RJD and Congress for never being bothered about the problems faced by the Dalits and the backwards.

"Congress and RJD never bothered about the problems faced by Dalits and backward classes. These people used to bring foreigners around to show them the poverty of Bihar", the PM said.

PM Modi asserted that Dalits and the backward class have left Congress because of their sins and are now talking about social justice to save their existence. He added that the new dawn of development and social justice began during the NDA era. He highlighted that the government has provided basic amenities of life to the poor sections of society.

"A new dawn of social justice has been seen in Bihar and the country during the NDA era. We have provided basic amenities of life to the poor. We are working to provide those facilities to 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. Now, when the Dalit, deprived and backwards society, have abandoned the Congress because of its sins, they are remembering the talk of social justice to save their existence", PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government gave Bihar the Makhana board and a GI tag, which will benefit the farmers. He stated that the people of the state had been demanding the modernisation of the Patna airport, which has now been fulfilled. PM Modi highlighted that he inaugurated the new terminal of the Bihta airport, which can handle around 1 crore passengers.

"Our government has announced the Makhana Board. We gave a GI tag to Makhana of Bihar, which greatly benefited Makhana farmers! In this year's budget, we have also announced a National Institute for Food Processing in Bihar. The people of Bihar had been demanding for a long time that the terminal of Patna airport be modernised... now this demand has also been fulfilled. Yesterday evening, I had the honour of inaugurating the new terminal building of Patna Airport. This new terminal can now handle 1 crore passengers, an investment of Rs 1,400 crore is also being made at Bihta Airport", the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the Bihar government's Bhimrao Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan, PM Modi stated that the initiative aims to reach every corner of the state with 22 new schemes. He added that the aim is to reach Dalits, the backwards, and poor households. To date, 30000 camps have been organised under the initiative.

"The Bihar government has started Bhimrao Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan in which the government is reaching every corner of Bihar with 22 important schemes. We aim to reach every Dalit, backwards and poor person's house. Till now, more than 30 thousand camps have been organised under this campaign.... When the government directly reaches out to the beneficiaries, there is no discrimination or corruption. Only then true social justice happens", PM Modi said. (ANI)

