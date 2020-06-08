India News | People with Symptoms of Heart Diseases, Intestine-related Problems Should Get Themselves Checked: Doctor

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Symptoms of heart diseases and intestine-related problems could also be a sign of the coronavirus and patients should consult doctors without waiting for cough and fever, a top doctor said on Monday.

Symptoms, other than cough and fever, have also been found in many COVID-19 patients, said Sudhir Bhandari, principal of the SMS Medical College.

"If anyone has symptoms of heart, kidney and intestine-related problems, particularly in elderly persons, they should get themselves checked," Bhandari said.

He said many patients who tested positive for coronavirus were also diagnosed with intestinal perforation, peritonitis and obstructions, as well as heart attack.

In a review meeting on coronavirus chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, he said some of the patients had died before being brought to hospitals and a detailed analysis of the deaths were being done.

According to Bhandari, COVID-19 aggravates heart, kidney and intestine diseases, and therefore patients should remain alert and informed about the symptoms.

"If the symptoms of heart, kidney and intestine diseases have suddenly aggravated, they should immediately consult a doctor," he added. PTI

