India News | People's Liberation Front of India Revival Case: NIA Arrests One During Raids in Jharkhand, Assam

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an individual in connection with efforts to rejuvenate the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) after conducting extensive raids in Jharkhand and Assam, the agency said on Thursday.

The crackdown led to the arrest of one Binod Munda alias Sukkhwa from the Khunti district of Jharkhand. The accused is an armed cadre of PLFI, a splinter Naxal group, and wanted in four PFLI cases in Jharkhand.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday by the NIA teams, with the help of local police, at two locations in Jharkhand and two in Assam, said the anti-terror agency.

NIA further said its raiding teams also seized a host of incriminating materials, including PLFI-related documents, along with two walkie-talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards and Rs 11,000 cash during the searches.Two accused were arrested earlier in the case, along with Rs 3 lakh cash and arms and ammunition.

The case was registered on October 11 last year under relevant sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against one Martin Kerkatta and other members of PLFI for trying to revive the outfit after the arrest of its supremo Dinesh Gope by the NIA.As part of the revival activities, the NIA said, PLFI members and cadres were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, and businessmen in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. (ANI)

