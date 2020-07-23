Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that leaders whose names surfaced in the alleged horse-trading case and are linked to the purported audio-tapes should come forward and undergo a voice test.

Gehlot said the first reaction of leaders always is that "it was not my voice".

"If they think they do not trust the Rajasthan government, then they can send the audio-tapes to FSL in the US for a voice test. They should step forward and undergo a voice test. Union Ministers, MLAs, give speeches so everyone knows it is their voice," Gehlot told the media.

"Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work. Satyamev Jayate," he added.

A Jaipur court on Wednesday extended by two days police remand of Sanjay Jain, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are also accused in the matter refused to give their voice samples for further investigation.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma have also been named in the FIR.

Gehlot alleged that BJP leaders tried to topple the Rajasthan government by horse-trading.

"BJP leaders toppled Madhya Pradesh government at a time when the states were facing coronavirus along with other states," he said.

"We were busy tackling coronavirus. We are still fighting against it. And, in between, they tried to topple the democratically elected government by horse-trading. People are dying every day, they are doing petty politics. People will not forgive them," he added.

Gehlot also referred to his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have written the letter to him because when I meet him in future, he cannot say that he was having half-knowledge, misinformation from his party colleagues about the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. I have posted the letter on twitter too. I wrote because I wanted to put it on record," he added.

In his letter, Gehlot alleged that "despicable attempts" had been made "to destabilize elected governments through horse-trading".

Commenting upon videos being released by party leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues facing the country, Gehlot said. "Congress' strength is the nation's strength".

"Rahul Gandhi's interactions are on all issues and the nation is listening. Modiji is a good orator but people know it's a pandemic and they toppled Madhya Pradesh government. When people are at risk, they are trying to topple the government. People won't forgive them," he said. (ANI)

