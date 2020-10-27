Chandigarh [India], October 27 (ANI): With an intent to facilitate non-COVID patients, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh decided to resume physical outpatient departments (OPDs) in a limited format from November 2.

In a statement, the PGIMER said that tele-consultation services being provided by the PGIMER should continue considering its dual benefit to the patient and the institute. The registration for tele-consultation to be made from 8 am to 9.30 am.

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

The OPD would function as per the existing schedule and the focus would be on limiting the number of patients in the OPD and crowd control.

The patients evaluated through tele-consultation and requiring physical examination will be called to PGIMER by appointment system.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation Incidents Declined Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Reduced, Says Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju.

With a view to ensure adequate social and physical distancing, a fixed number of patients would be seen in each OPD, 50 patients was set as the default number for each OPD.

Moreover, the department of community medicine has been entrusted with the responsibility to initiate a screening system for patients who would be called physically to the OPDs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)