New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked another fake video that was being circulated by Pakistani X handles, alleging that an Indian post had been destroyed by the Pakistani Army.

In a post on X, the Fact Check Unit stated that there was no unit called "20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian Army, further adding that the video was part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public.

"Staged Video Alert. Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army #PIBFactCheck: The claim is completely false, and the video is staged. There is no unit called '20 Raj Battalion' in the #IndianArmy.This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public," the post read.

Earlier, the Fact Check Unit had also clarified that claims on social media about a ban on entry to airports across the country were false.

In a post on X, the Fact Check Unit wrote, "Fake News Alert. Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India has been banned. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #FAKE. The government has taken no such decision."

This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after precision strikes were launched by the Indian Army under Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The attack targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), according to Indian officials.

The strikes were aimed at infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent civilians. (ANI)

