Meerut (UP), May 27 (PTI) The photograph of a banner placed outside a police station here forbidding BJP workers from entering it has gone viral on social media.

The banner reads "BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai" (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)." The name of the station house officer (SHO) of medical college police station is also written below the note.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also shared the picture and tweeted, "It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of ruling party are forbidden to enter police station. This is the state of BJP government in the state."

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "The banner was put up by some unidentified people in the afternoon. Police has identified some people for their alleged involvement in the matter and action will be taken against them."

The officer added that minutes before the banner was put up, two groups reached the police station over some old property dispute.

Police suspect that someone from either sides might have put up the banner.

