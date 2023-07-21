New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Chief Secretary of NCT Delhi to take immediate measures to provide free rations, medical assistance, sanitary provisions, and essential medicines to prevent post-flood endemics/ water-borne diseases, essentials for preparing food at the camps in the aftermath of Yamuna flood in the capital.

According to the plea, around 25,000 people were affected directly or indirectly by the flood and their livestock are living in extreme conditions at the relief camps without proper sanitation facilities and food.

The plea has been moved by Dr Akash Bhattacharya through Advocate KR Shiyas stating that the respondent state has the constitutional duty to protect the life and liberty of each citizen and the existence of persons shouldn’t be the mere existence of an animal as enumerated by the Supreme Court in a catena of judgments.

As per the Urban Flooding SOP, preparedness and early-stage warning are the important measures to be taken by a State government authority to avoid financial as well as natural losses in a state including human lives. In the National Capital Region the respondents failed to adhere to the duty to protect the life and private property of the persons who are subjected to the flood that occurred on the beds of River Yamuna over the last 7 days, plea stated.

Plea further seeks direction to respondents to ensure essential and quality food supply in all relief camps across Delhi and to start a community kitchen at every flood relief camp in Delhi.

The plea also seeks direction to respondents to provide sanitary items for the flood victims in the relief camps including soap, sanitizer etc. (ANI)

