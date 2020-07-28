New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking action in respect of the illegal acts committed by certain persons on the occasion of Bakri Eid every year being involved in illegal slaughtering of big animals in Delhi.

Petitioner, Sana Khan, Law student, residing in Jamia Nagar in the national capital stated that certain persons are putting their banners and boards just before the occasion of Bakri Eid. Under such banners/boards, they invite the general public to approach them and they are providing the facility of Qurbani (slaughtering big animals) on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

The plea moved through advocate Rajeev Sharma stated that in Delhi Municipal Corporations are responsible to issue licenses after making required scrutiny and verifying the locality for which license is sought for. Under such a license, the license holder is permitted to sell meat to the consumers. None of the individuals is permitted to slaughter the animal under the MCD Act, petition claims.

The petitioner claims that the presently illegal slaughtering by the private persons at the place which have not been demarcated as a place for slaughtering. By this act of slaughtering, these persons disturb the peace of the area on account of the sound raised by the animal during the process of slaughtering. These persons are involved in the slaughtering of big animals at a very large scale and apart from the local pollution as mentioned above, they throw the bigger part of the waste at the bank of Yamuna River.

The Public Interest Litigation which will be heard on Wednesday by Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, seeking direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action against the wrongdoers who are responsible for causing pollution and threat to the life of common man. It added that no slaughtering is permissible without holding the valid license as issued by the Corporation.

The wrong act is committed by certain persons and which amounts to a threat to the health of the common man. Petitioner has already submitted a complaint along with necessary documents and proof of pollution at the bank of Yamuna River.

On every year on the occasion of Bakri Eid, the same act is being repeated, therefore, respondents are largely responsible for the problems faced by the common man on account of illegal slaughtering, the plea said. (ANI)

