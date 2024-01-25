Prayagraj (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous a PIL seeking to prohibit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from participating in the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

When the case was mentioned on Thursday, no one appeared on behalf of petitioner and the state government counsel said the aforesaid ceremony has already been held on January 22 and hence the cause does not survive.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Shot Dead While Returning Home After Republic Day Event Rehearsal in Dhar District.

Taking note of this submission, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the PIL filed by Bhola Das, a Ghaziabad resident.

The court said since the said ceremony has already concluded, the PIL has become infructuous.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2024 Winners List: India's First Woman Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Unsung Heroes Awarded Padma Shri on Eve of 75th Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)