Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay on Sunday spent the morning touring the historic Taj Mahal along with their families. The minister, while talking to the reporter, thanked the administration, security and the tour guides who were present at the Taj Mahal.

Talking to the reporters, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The Minister and his wife visited India, and they wanted to visit the Taj Mahal. I am really happy that they visited it today. Their response was beautiful. They loved Taj Mahal, and I would like to congratulate the administration here and all the security personnel here. I also thank our tour guides..."

Also Read | ‘Not Democracy but TMC's Reign of Terror’: Rahul Gandhi on West Bengal Congress Worker's Killing.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with their spouses, Seema Goyal and Nadine McClay. The minister's visit to the monument comes a day before both countries are set to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on April 27.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and New Zealand are set to begin a "new chapter" in their economic relations with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signing, calling it a key milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.

Also Read | Maharashtra Clears Metro Line 5A, Expands Mumbai Metro Line 5 to Thane-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar Corridor.

Goyal welcomed New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to India, saying the visit marks a "defining moment" in the partnership between the two countries, as the trading partners are set to enhance their relationship with the FTA.

In a post on X on Friday, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to welcome Mr Todd McClay, Minister for Trade & Investment, New Zealand, to India, as we begin a new chapter in India-New Zealand economic ties."

India and New Zealand had announced the start of FTA negotiations in March 2025, and after multiple rounds of discussions, the agreement was concluded in December 2025, marking one of India's fastest-concluded FTAs.

According to the Indian government statement, the concluded agreement will provide unprecedented duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand while safeguarding sensitive sectors. It is also expected to strengthen economic resilience and promote inclusive growth aligned with India's national priorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)