Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) India welcomes Tesla and also all the other global companies which want to invest and manufacture in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Replying to a question on Elon Musk-promoted EV maker Tesla's speculated entry into India, Goyal said the American company is welcome to set up a presence in India.

It is the give and take which creates mutually beneficial partnerships, the minister said, making it clear that India is not anti-imports. "We welcome Tesla and also all the other global companies who want to invest and manufacture in India," Goyal said.

The minister also said that construction activity and vehicle exhaust are the prime reasons for pollution in cities. He assured that the government is committed to reducing pollution, citing efforts like encouraging usage of electric vehicles as a step in the same direction.

"In cities, the main reason for pollution is construction and vehicular pollution," Goyal, who handles the Commerce portfolio, said. Switching to EVs should be seen as a big plus for the country because of the benefits it offers, Goyal said, adding that it's also a viable alternative for auto users.

Speaking about the US-India partnership, Goyal said the two countries do not compete, but complement each other and when they join forces, it acts as a force multiplier.

The relationship between both the people and businesses of the two countries is very strong and one with boundless possibilities, he added.

Goyal said everyone is "bullish, buoyant and confident" and denied there being any fears or intimidation within India Inc because of President Donald Trump.

Goyal said US interference in Indian elections as revealed through recent reports of a USD 21 million payout is not acceptable to Indians and added that whoever who has taken the money should be exposed and prosecuted.

There is a need to expose "anti-India" US billionaire George Soros' Indian friends as well, Goyal said, adding that the Hindenberg revelations on the Adani group could also be a strategy by the same set of anti-India people.

Pointing out that the revelations against one of the richest Indians came before Parliament sessions, Goyal alleged that this was a ploy to obstruct the development of the country.

Stating that the entire world has seen who is Leader of Opposition associated with, Goyal alleged the Congress leader has lunches and breakfasts with "anti-India" people.

Gandhi has to first and foremost learn to respect Bharat, Bhariyata, the country's integrity and also the capabilities of her people, Goyal said.

Goyal also countered those criticising the government on deportations of Indians from the US, asking if the same set of people will come clean on their support to illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals into India.

He also asked the Punjab state government to act against the middlemen who helped Indians to illegally migrate to the US.

