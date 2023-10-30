New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Climate change is the most disruptive phenomena of our times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary P K Mishra said on Monday as he addressed trainee civil service officers on the subject "Harnessing the Power of Disruption".

Addressing the 98th common foundation course of trainee civil services officers at Kevadia in Gujarat, he said that as members of the elite civil services they need to equip themselves with insights and skills to navigate challenges and opportunities presented by issues, including climate change.

The course has 560 trainee officers, representing 16 civil services of India as well as three of Bhutan.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a developed country, he said Modi believes India should achieve the status of a developed country while caring for both nature and culture, according to a statement.

It will not only adopt and implement technology, it will be a thought leader in science technology and self-reliant in all sectors with women leading India's development story, he said about the prime minister's views.

The economy will be even more inclusive and innovative, and corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life, he added.

Mishra told them their career during the 'Amrit Kaal' will play a crucial role in achieving this vision.

The prime minister wants them to take the country to the next level through a process of reform, perform and transform, he said, listing reform measures – economic, institutional, and human resource development taken during the last nine years, especially during the post-Covid period.

"Our focus is not only on macroeconomic aspects but also to reach the last mile, the grassroots level. Every action has to have a national perspective and at the same time look at the people who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. The ease of living initiative of the prime minister is a touchstone," he said.

He highlighted the use of technology in governance through initiatives such as GeM (Global e-Marketplace), GST, PFMS, DBT and UPI, Poshan Tracker ICT application and faceless tax assessment.

Dwelling on the changing role of civil servants, Mishra said things have changed from earlier scarcity mindset to managing access and providing entitlement. "The problem is not so much because of a threat to survival, it is due to rising expectations," he said.

He asked them to imbibe the attributes of hard work, neutrality, integrity, financial probity in working, intellectual honesty in tendering advice, and morality in personal life. "The classical principles of anonymity, neutrality and objectivity are relevant even today," he said.

He asked them to learn from the experiences of the past but said they should not be prisoners of it. One should not be averse to change, he said.

