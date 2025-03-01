Kannur (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State George Kurian on Saturday said that a plan to overcome climate change will be implemented in six fishing villages in Kerala.

Kurian, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, made the announcement at the state-level inauguration of the Integrated Modern Coastal Fishing Village Project at Thalassery here, a government release said.

Also Read | Child Marriages in Rajasthan: State Government Orders Strict Measures To Curb Child Marriage, Mandates Date of Birth of Bride and Groom on Wedding Invites.

Kurian also announced that the project to install transponders in one lakh boats in collaboration with ISRO will be expanded, the release said.

He also said that the boats for fishermen will be built with modern systems. They will be provided proper training for using them and arrangements will be made for them to make use of the sea for upto 200 nautical miles.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Gratuity for ASHA Workers, Enhances Retirement Age by 2 Years; Only State To Offer Bonus to Community Health Workers.

The union minister said that the country was trying to reach the top position in terms of fish resources and Kerala was at the forefront in terms of utilisation of government funds in the fisheries sector, according to the release.

The Fishing Village Project, being implemented in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, will include infrastructure development works like installation of high mast lights and cold storage facilities, construction of landing centres and fish markets and aqua tourism activities, the release said.

Besides that, fish farming in cages, ornamental fish farming and distribution of electric fish vending kiosks and e-scooters will also be implemented as part of the project, it said.

The release also said that in order to strengthen the fisheries sector, various projects have been implemented in partnership with the central and state governments since the financial year 2020-21 by including them in the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The objective of PMMSY is the comprehensive social and economic development of coastal fishing villages, it said.

In the first phase, 100 fishing villages out of the 3,477 fishing villages in the country have been selected for the project and of them nine are from Kerala, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)