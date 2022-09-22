New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order rejecting the plea to disqualify Satyendar Jain from the MLA post apparently the Minister in the state government because of his unsound mind.

Petitioner Ashish Kumar Srivastava has filed his plea through Advocate-on-Record Nirmal Kumar Ambastha and advocate Rudra Vikram Singh.

The Petitioner has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated August 16.

The petitioner submitted that the Delhi Government is clearly violating the Provisions of the Constitution of India under Article 191 (1) (b), which clearly states that a 'Person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of State if he is of unsound mind'.

The petitioner further submitted, "one of the Cabinet Minister in Delhi Government Mr Satyendar Jain, also the member of Legislative Assembly from Shakur Basti Assembly constituency since 2015 himself declared that he lost his memory, before the Officers of Enforcement Directorate and the same has also been informed to the Special Judge Rouse Avenue District Court, New Delhi by the Additional Solicitor General."

"But unfortunately he is still continuing the important Cabinet Minister portfolio in Delhi Government and still enjoying the post of Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi Assembly," the petitioner said.

Hence, the petitioner submitted that the Court may declare Satyendar Jain a person with an unsound mind and subsequently disqualify him for being the Member of the Legislative Assembly or Cabinet Minister in the government of the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi. (ANI)

