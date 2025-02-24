New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the petitioner to provide to the UP pollution body the supporting material to substantiate the allegations on open defecation at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj owing to the absence of functional or clean bio-toilets.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing a plea filed on February 14 alleging "lakhs of ordinary people and families are forced to defecate in the open on the bank of the river Ganga for want of adequate facilities" and that the incidents were due to "lack of functional or clean bio-toilets".

The bench said the petitioner had only enclosed two video clips in a pen drive to substantiate his claims but the videos did not have the geo-coordinates.

The videos have not been supplied to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the bench noted.

The tribunal therefore said, "The original application (OA) raises a time-sensitive issue. Hence, some competent authority must examine the truthfulness of the allegations made by the applicant by ascertaining the correct factual position at the ground level."

The UPPCB's counsel said if relevant material was provided, the board would duly consider the grievance and take remedial action.

"Hence, we dispose of the OA permitting the applicant to submit all the material in support of the allegation made to the member secretary, UPPCB, who on receipt of the same will immediately ascertain the correctness of the allegation by carrying out the spot inspection," the tribunal said.

If the allegation was found correct, said the NGT, the member secretary would take "immediate remedial action" and submit an action taken report within four weeks.

"If it is found necessary, the matter will be listed for consideration before the bench," it said.

The petition filed on February 14 alleged that despite claims being made by the local authorities about installing countless state-of-the-art bio-toilets to handle huge amounts of human waste, there were incidents of open defecation.

The same day the tribunal issued notices to the authorities concerned, including the UPPCB.

