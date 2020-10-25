New Delhi, October 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Jashomatinandan Das, president of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Mandir Ahmedabad and Zonal Secretary of ISKCON Gujarat. The Prime Minister remembered Das' passion for spirituality and service to society through the organisation.

"Shri Jashomatinandan Das Ji will be remembered for his kindness and service to society through ISKCON. His passion towards spirituality and efforts to popularise India's rich culture were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi's tweet read. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Reminds People To Be 'Vocal for Local' While Shopping During Festive Season, Urges for Low Key Celebrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

As per reports, the ISKCON saint had passed away on Saturday following prolonged illness after detecting positive for COVID-19.

