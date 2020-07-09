New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enquired about the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora and expressed condolences to the family of deceased, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said.

"Over the telephone, PM Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim," Singh tweeted.

Singh said that he is "terribly" shaken by the brutal attack in which Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed.

"Terribly shaken by this brutal attack by desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets. #Kashmir, district #Bandipora #BJP President Wasim Bari, his father and brother, no more," he added.

According to Kashmir Police, at about 8:45 pm, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Bari and his family members outside their shops/residence in Muslimabad area of Bandipora.

"In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries," read a police release.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident.

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security at the time of incident. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under police act. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on," read the release. (ANI)

