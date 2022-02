New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that PM Gati Shakti initiative will lead to rapid infrastructure development and also generate employment.

Addressing a webinar on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "PM Gati Shakti will not only lead to rapid infrastructure development but also generate employment. With PM GatiShakti, we will be able to optimally utilise our resources."

Also Read | Asus 8z To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The Prime Minister highlighted that PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India.

"To fulfil the dreams of 21st century India, PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India," he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptops Unveiled.

"Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects," he said.

The government informed earlier that PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure Ministries including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation for planning and coordinated execution of nation-wide infrastructure projects including all the State Governments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)