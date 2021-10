New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Friday.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he tweeted.

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil.

