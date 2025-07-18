Motihari (Bihar), Jul 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met religious leader Swami Shakti Sharanand ji Maharaj during his visit to East Champaran district of Bihar.

The PM shared his pictures with Maharaj on his X handle, hours after addressing a rally in Motihari town.

The PM expressed gratitude for the "warmth, affection, and guidance" received from Maharaj, whose "personality brims with vigour and speech is dipped in spirituality".

