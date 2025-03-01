New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity via video-conferencing on Saturday and highlighted that this year's budget is the first full budget of the Government's third term, showcasing continuity in policies and a new expansion of the vision for Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the valuable inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the budget, which were very helpful and stressed that the role of stakeholders has become even more crucial in making this budget more effective, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in a release on Saturday.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to discuss how to make the ongoing schemes more effective. He expressed confidence that their suggestions and contributions would achieve positive results.

PM Modi concluded by stating that active participation from everyone will empower villages and enrich rural families.

He expressed confidence that the webinar would help ensure swift implementation of the budget schemes and urged all the stakeholders involved to work in unison to achieve the budget's targets.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare organized the Post-Budget Webinar on "Agriculture and Rural Prosperity," which focused on the effective implementation of key announcements in the Union Budget 2025-26 regarding agriculture and allied sectors.

The post-budget webinar aimed to engage stakeholders in a focused discussion and strategising the effective implementation of the 2025 Budget announcements.

The webinar comprised deliberations on 10 thematic sessions focusing on various aspects of agricultural and rural development in view of the Budget announcement 2025-26.

The sessions witnessed the participation of Ministers of respective ministries, senior government officials, subject matter experts, industry leaders, bankers, FPOs and other related stakeholders.

The deliberation on thematic areas was focussed on budget announcements related to agriculture and allied sectors which included Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana; Enhancing Credit through Kisan Credit Card; Building Rural Resilience and Prosperity; Atmanirbharata in Pulses; Production Comprehensive Programme for Vegetables & Fruits; National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds; Mission for Cotton Productivity; India Post as a Catalyst for the Rural Economy; Framework for Harnessing Fisheries Resources in EEZ & High Seas and Support to NCDC.

The Secretaries of respective Ministries and departments presented the recommendations on the respective sub-themes of the webinar before the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development and other dignitaries.

The Ministry is committed to fostering the active involvement of the stakeholders to ensure the timely implementation of reforms for the overall prosperity of farmers and rural communities. (ANI)

