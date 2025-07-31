New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the official statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to the release, PM Modi spoke yesterday with the President of the UAE over the telephone, and the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

Also Read | Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits Her in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case, Says 'I Was Humiliated for 17 Years'.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," the release said.

Moreover, the UAE President also extended congratulations to PM Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history and wished him continued success in his service to the nation, the press release added.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

Similarly, PM Modi also thanked the UAE President for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)