New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, saying that this is a crucial step towards making India a hub of global content creation.

He urged the young people working in the creative space to join the summit scheduled to be held next year.

Many people from the creative world including the media and entertainment industry will come to India for the WAVES summit, PM Modi added.

"Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organized in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this," PM Modi said in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Notably, today's address was the last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for this year.

He further said that the creator economy was bringing in new energy as India moved towards a five trillion-dollar economy. He urged the entire entertainment and creative industry of India to be part of the WAVES summit.

"When we are moving towards a five trillion-dollar economy, our creator economy is bringing in a new energy. I would urge the entire entertainment and creative industry of India - whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming or an innovator in entertainment technology - to be a part of the WAVES Summit," PM Modi said.

Further, while speaking on the fight against cancer, the Prime Minister cited a Lancet study which said that the chances of starting treatment for cancer on time have increased significantly in India, with patients being able to start their treatment within 30 days.

PM Modi said that the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' had played a crucial role due to which 90 per cent of cancer patients were able to start their treatment on time.

"According to a study by the world-famous Medical Journal Lancet, the chances of starting cancer treatment on time in India have now increased significantly. Timely treatment means starting the treatment of cancer patients within 30 days and 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' has played a big role in this. Due to this scheme, 90 per cent of patients suffering from cancer were able to start their treatment timely," PM Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)

