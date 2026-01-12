Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded his three-day visit to Gujarat and arrived in New Delhi, marking the end of a packed schedule that included cultural, diplomatic and commemorative engagements.

The Prime Minister was given a warm farewell at the airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several other senior leaders and officials.

A key highlight of the visit was Prime Minister Modi's engagements with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, according to the release. The two leaders were seen sharing a car ride following their programmes in Gujarat, underlining the cordial personal rapport and strengthening India-Germany bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi later shared a photograph from the car ride on the social media platform X, describing it as a reflection of the growing partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz also jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival (IKF) 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Chancellor Merz attended the event as the Chief Guest, and the two leaders symbolically flew kites to mark the occasion, highlighting cultural exchange and diplomatic friendship.

Earlier, on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The four-day national commemoration, held from January 8 to January 11, marked 1,000 years of resilience and unbroken faith since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The symbolic procession, which included 108 horses from the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit, paid tribute to courage, sacrifice and the enduring spirit associated with the historic temple. (ANI)

