New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of PR Krishna Kumar, an ayurvedic physician and founder of the AVP Research Foundation.

The Prime Minister said Kumar's persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts have contributed to the popularity of Ayurveda across the globe.

Prime Minister Modi also posted a picture of himself with Kumar on twitter.

"PR Krishna Kumar's persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts contributed to Ayurveda's global popularity. He was an extremely humble and knowledgeable person. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PR Krishna Kumar was the founder of AVP. (ANI)

