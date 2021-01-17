New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and extended condolences to his family and admirers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister showered praise on Ustad Mustafa Khan, saying that he was a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations.

"The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away in his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon.

The celebrated musician was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He was a receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

On the loss of a legend par excellence, the music fraternity and political leaders from across the spectrum extended their condolences through social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)