New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Condoling the loss of lives during a wedding ritual at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the incident as heart-rending.

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Vivo Reportedly Plans To Export Made-in-India Smartphones From This Year.

Thirteen women and children died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual.

The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. PTI KR

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13 Women Killed After Falling Into Well in Kushinagar at Marriage Function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)