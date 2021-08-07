New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Bajrang Punia on winning a bronze medal in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics.

He spoke to Punia after his win and lauded him for his determination and hard work that earned him this accomplishment, officials said.

In a tweet, Modi added, "Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy."

Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, netting him a bronze medal.

