New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President, stating that Shringla's unique experience would enrich Parliamentary proceedings.

Shringla is among four eminent personalities nominated to the Upper House under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the former diplomat's key role in shaping India's foreign policy and his contribution to India's G20 Presidency.

"Harsh Vardhan Shringla has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker. Over the years, he's made key contributions to India's foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he's been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," the PM said.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, served as India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He was the Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.

Meanwhile, Shringla, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I extend my grateful thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister@narendramodiji and deep gratitude to the Honorable President for entrusting me with this sacred duty. I have always wanted to work in the service of the country and, even after retirement, I have never stopped my endeavours in this regard. I am grateful for this opportunity and promise to do my best in working for the people, standing by the people and speaking for the people. I will continue to make the effort that is necessary to make my country stronger on the international stage."

Along with Shringla, three other distinguished individuals have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Their names include -- Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, who is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab; C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation.

PM Modi also extended his congratulations to Nikam, Sadanandan Master, and Meenakshi Jain in separate posts on X, acknowledging their significant national contributions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the nominations through an official notification.

These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members. They are seen as the government's acknowledgement of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

