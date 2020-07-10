New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and ensuing landslide in Arunachal Pradesh and added that assistance is being provided to all those in need.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi's tweet read. PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of 8 People Due to Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assures of All Possible Assistance.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2020

According to reports, landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, have claimed the lives of at least eight people in two separate incidents in Arunachal Pradesh today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)