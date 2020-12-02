Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Vijayan informed the prime minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, on Wednesday, for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of Cyclone Burevi.

According to the IMD, "Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during next 12 hours."

IMD tweeted, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and North Kerala on 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 2nd and 4th December." (ANI)

