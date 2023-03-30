New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he met NXP's CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation.

The meeting took place earlier this week with NXP tweeting Tuesday that its CEO Sievers met Prime Minister Modi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Search Operations Launched Near India-Pakistan Border After Kathua Explosion (Watch Video).

"We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions," the firm said.

Tagging the tweet by NXP, Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation."

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi: AAP Government Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases in National Capital.

India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth, the prime minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)