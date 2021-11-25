New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday and said the state is achieving progress in many spheres under his leadership.

"Birthday wishes to Tripura's hardworking CM Shri Biplab Deb. Under his leadership, the state is achieving progress in many spheres. I pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Deb thanked Prime Minister and said that under PM Modi's leadership he will work relentlessly for the betterment of Tripura residents.

"Thank you so much for your blessings and warmest wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under your supervision and guidance, we shall work relentlessly for the betterment of 37 lakh people of Tripura," Deb tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Tripura CM on his Birthday, saying that Deb is passionately working for the state's development and people's welfare.

"Birthday greetings to Tripura's hardworking Chief Minister, Biplab Deb. He is passionately working for the state's development and people's welfare. I wish him long life and good health," Singh tweeted.

In March 2018, Deb was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. He took over the office of the Chief Minister of Tripura after the BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition defeated the Communist Party of India with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

BJP had won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

