Lucknow, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport, also called Jewar Airport, in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar in Uttar Pradesh today, on Thursday at 1 pm. The highly awaited development project is expected to provide a major economic boost to the region, generate employment opportunities, provide impetuous to trade and commerce in the area as well as enhance tourism. The Jewar Airport is also expected to decongest and ease the load on Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Noida International Airport Today.

Jewar Airport will serve the people from Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad, and Delhi among other neighbouring areas owing to its strategic location. The airport, which is being looked as a 'game changer' in the area, will be spread over an area of 1,300 hectares. Once completed, Jewar Airport or Noida International Airport will become the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh, making it the state with the highest number of international airports in the country. Scroll down to know more about the Jewar Aiport.

Here Is All You Need To Know About Jewar Airport:

Noida International Airport or Jewar Aiport will be constructed at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar and the construction work will be implemented in four phases.

The Airport will be spread over an area of 1300 hectares of land and will be executed by the Zurich Airport International AG as a concessionaire.

The first phase of the airport has a budget of Rs 10,500 crore and is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The completed first phase of Jewar Airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers on an yearly basis.

The final phase of the Aiport is expected to get completed between between 2040-50. With the completion of final phase, Jewar Aiport will have a capacity to serve 70 million passengers per year, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal.

It will have a integrated multi-modal cargo hub. A dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes.

The airport will also have a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services as well as private parking.

It will boost connectivity in the area as all the highways, including Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, will be linked to the airport.

Jewar Aiport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail which will reduce the journey time between Delhi and the airport to only 21 minutes.

The airport is set to become country's first net-zero emissions airport. The dedicated land will be to developed as a forest park using trees from the project site and it will also preserve all native species.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that the state government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on the acquisition of land and rehabilitation and resettlement, as reported by news agency ANI. Notably, the land acquisition for the first phase of Jewar Airport and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed. The Jewar Airport project is expected to uplift the economic and regional development by manifolds by providing employment and boosting trade and commercial activities in the area.

