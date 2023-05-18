New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his 72nd birthday, and said he is making numerous efforts to make Parliament more productive.

"Birthday wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. He is respected for his rich knowledge of the law as well as his intellect and wit. He is making numerous efforts to make our Parliament more productive. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Modi also wished former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on his 90th birthday.

His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy, the prime minister said, wishing him a long and healthy life.

