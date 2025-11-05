New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, urging the nation to reflect on the teachings, morals and wisdom of the first Sikh Guru.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "The life and message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity with timeless wisdom. His teachings of compassion, equality, humility and service are very inspiring. Greetings on his Parkash Purab. May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever."

In a video message, the Prime Minister further elaborated, stating, "Guru Nanak Dev Ji was not only the first Guru of the Sikhs, but also a world leader (Jagat Guru). He thought about the welfare of humanity and treated all castes with equality... From Vancouver to Wallington and from Singapore to South Africa, his light is notably witnessed by the entire world... And his messages echo in every corner of the world... He placed the nation above all else and united India... Guru Nanak Dev Ji awakened the consciousness of the entire nation... He led the entire nation out of darkness and showed them the path of light..."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab). She explained the significance of the occasion and urged the countrymen to adopt Guru Nanak Dev's ideas and morals to build a peaceful society.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially our Sikh brothers and sisters," the President wrote on X.

The post further read, "This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice and compassion is the true measure of success. His teachings emphasize one God and human equality. He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another. On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation."

Alongside, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended heartfelt wishes on the Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

"Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Wand Chhako...Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan to all on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Let us, by acting upon the golden message of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji--of the welfare of all humanity, earning through honest labor, equality, and selfless service to humanity--illuminate our own lives and those of others," she wrote on X.

Devotees in Amritsar took holy dips in Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and paid obeisance there on the auspicious day.

In Delhi and Mumbai, devotees paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day is celebrated across the world with spiritual fervour, kirtan, processions, and acts of service, reflecting the Guru's message of equality, humility, and devotion to God. (ANI)

