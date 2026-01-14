New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote to citizens across the country, extending his warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, festivals that mark the harvest season in different parts of India.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the festival symbolises hope and positivity. He said that Sankranti is celebrated in various forms across the country, but with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work.

Extending wishes on Magh Bihu, PM Modi described the festival as a reflection of Assamese culture and a celebration of joy, warmth and brotherhood. He said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and encourages gratitude and contentment. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of farmers and wished peace, good health and success for everyone.

On the occasion of Pongal, the Prime Minister greeted people with a "Vanakkam" and said the festival highlights the close bond between humans and nature. He said Pongal celebrates agriculture, rural life and the dignity of labour, bringing families together and strengthening social bonds.

Calling Pongal a symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions, he said India takes pride in being home to the Tamil language, one of the oldest in the world.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods, and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season.

Prime Minister will attend the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the national capital today. (ANI)

