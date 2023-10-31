By Nishant Ketu

Kevadia/New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off a heritage train from Ekta Nagar here to Ahmedabad on the National Unity Day.

The first heritage train of Gujarat will facilitate the travel of passengers and tourists visiting the Statue of Unity from Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-related events today on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

He paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary and witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade.

The train has been introduced to make the journey of people visiting the Statue of Unity more memorable and to add a touch of nostalgia, a senior official said.

Chief PRO of Western Railway Sumit Thakur told ANI that the special heritage train will be an added attraction for the tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

"With its unique heritage look, the passengers will be transported to the bygone era of 'steam' engine locomotives," he said.

He said the train is intended to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, offering a unique, heritage-themed journey reminiscent of the era of steam engine locomotives.

"The train has various amenities and features such as panoramic windows with roller blinds, an air-conditioned restaurant dining car with teak wood dining tables and cushioned seats, interior panels crafted from natural teak veneered plywood and warm, natural white lighting," he said.

The train houses modular toilets with high-quality fittings, GPS-based public address and passenger information systems, luggage racks similar to Tejas Express coaches and electrically operated automatic compartment sliding doors. The exterior walls are adorned with PU paint and theme-based vinyl wrapping, creating an ambience that resonates with the heritage theme, the CPRO added.

He said that another feature of the unique train is its flameless pantry equipped with stainless steel, electrically operated equipment and enhanced interiors, providing a luxurious experience to the passengers.

Apart from air-conditioned executive chair car coaches, the train's dedicated restaurant car provides a fine dining experience.

The train has 144 seats and the fare, without meals, is Rs 885, officials said.

Ekta Nagar railway station connects passengers to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue.

Officials said, the heritage train, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, offers "a unique experience for travellers, combining history, modern amenities, and a glimpse into the bygone era of Indian railways".

"This initiative is set to become a new attraction for tourists and enthusiasts alike, reliving the charm of traditional steam engine locomotives while connecting them to the marvels of modern engineering," an official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)