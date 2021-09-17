New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief said that the Prime Minister has changed the political work culture in the country by following the 'vikaaswaad' (development) and ending casteism and dynastic politics.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP During Next 3 Days Due to Cyclonic Circulation Conditions.

While addressing the party workers, Nadda said that the Prime Minister has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

"From his childhood, PM Modi has worked for the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged. He had the perseverance to work for the deprived people. This perseverance can be seen in his policies," Nadda said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna on Occasion of Prime Minister’s 71st Birthday.

"In his 20-year tenure as an elected representative, PM Modi has been dedicated to sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sbka ka paryaas. He has taken many decisions which no one could have done including the scrapping of Article 370."

"Modi Ji has replaced dynastic politics and casteism and has given rise to vikaswaad in politics. He has also forced other political parties to follow vikaswaad," Nadda added.

Nadda also unveiled an exhibition featuring PM Modi's life. The exhibition also displayed the work done by PM Modi like Anti Triple Talaq Law, Ram Mandir, Banaras Corridor, and abrogation of articles 370 and 35A.

BJP chief also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha to mark PM Modi's birthday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)