New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Mulayam Singh, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said he former UP chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

"I wish him a healthy and long life," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

