The festival of lights, Diwali, falls on November 4, Thursday this year. Also known as Deepavali, the festival is related to Jain Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas, Tihar, Swanti, Sohrai and Bandna. Here's a collection of the latest Diwali 2021 wishes, Happy Diwali messages, Shubh Deepavali 2021 images, Diwali greetings in Hindi, best Deepawali quotes, GIFs, SMS in Hindi and English, and more to celebrate the auspicious festival. Diwali Wishes in Hindi 2021: Send Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Images, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Family and Friends on Badi Diwali.

Diwali usually lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November according to the Gregorian calendar. Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this festival, but some regional traditions connect to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Yama, Yami, Durga, and Kali Hanuman, Ganesha, Kubera, Dhanvantari or Vishvakarman. As we celebrate the festival in different traditional ways, we at LatestLY have curated messages for every tradition to wish their family and friends on this day. You can send messages through our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers to greet their family and friends on this auspicious day.

On the festival day, people wear new clothes, illuminate the interior and exterior of their homes with diyas and rangoli, perform rituals for Devi Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, light fireworks and make arrangements for family feasts where sweets and share gifts amongst one and all.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Millions of Lamps Illuminate Your Life With Joy, Prosperity, Health And Wealth Forever. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Festival in the True Sense by Spreading Joy and Light Up the World of Others. Have a Happy, Safe, and Blessed Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Diwali Light the Way for a Year Full of Wisdom, Truth, Love, and Joy. Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Triumph Over Evil, Love Over Hate, Joy Over Despair This Diwali and All Year Long. Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Shining of Diyas and the Echoes of the Chants, May Prosperity and Happiness of This Festival of Lights Fill Our Lives. Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Status, Images and Quotes To Wish Your Loved Ones

The Jains observe their own Diwali marking the final liberation of Mahavira. The Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas to mark the release of Guru Hargobind from a Mughal Empire prison, Newar Buddhists celebrate Diwali by worshipping Lakshmi, while the Hindus generally commemorate the festival by worshipping goddess kali. In India, during this festival, one can easily witness the diverse traditions and cultures of the country. This is one of the most important festivals celebrated pan India with different traditions. Here are greetings for this auspicious day that you can send through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and text messages. Wishing everyone Happy Deepavali 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 06:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).