New Delhi, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted. Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru 131st Birth Anniversary: Images & HD Wallpapers With Quotes of First Prime Minister of India For Free Download to Celebrate Children’s Day and Nehru Jayanti.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)