New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

"May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Riots 2013: BJP MLA Vikram Saini Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to celebrate the Sikh guru's 553rd birth anniversary. He said that inspired by the Guru's thoughts, the country was moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court to Deliver Verdict Today on Plea Seeking Worship of ‘Shivling’ in Premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)