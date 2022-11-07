Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 553rd Birth Anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi visited the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities in Delhi on Monday. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Indian High Commission in Islamabad Coordinates With Local Authorities For Safety and Security of ‘Jathas’ Visiting Gurudwaras in Pakistan on Gurupurab.

PM Narendra Modi Participates in 553rd Birth Anniversary:

#WATCH | On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 553rd Birth Anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities in Delhi (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/uBPgtyc5Ta — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

