New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima' and described it as a day to express gratitude to all exemplary teachers who have inspired and mentored humankind.

“Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights," he tweeted. Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Photos, Facebook Status Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Vyasa Purnima.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/tvB99Rp460 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2022

Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion of 'Ashadha Purnima', a sacred day especially for Buddhists. “Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society," he said.

The Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon on this day after attaining enlightenment. The prime minister also posted a video clip that included his previous remarks paying tributes to the Buddha.

