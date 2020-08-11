New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Janmashtami this year will be celebrated amid norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

